6020 Silverado Trail

Amenities

dishwasher new construction garage walk in closets air conditioning internet access

Brand new luxury townhome in McKinney. Kitchen includes a large island with natural stone counter top, SS appliances, gas range & ample cabinet space. Garage access also has a mud room with a coat closet, storage and coat hooks. Upstairs has a 2nd living area and laundry area. Master bath has a separate modern luxury tub and shower. Master bedroom has dual walk in closets. Energy efficiencies include 16 seer AC system, tankless hot water heater, wifi enabled thermostats. Easy access to 121, 75 and the tollway.