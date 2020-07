Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Spacious home with combined formal living-dining and family room with fireplace. 3 way split bedrooms-4th bedroom could also be used as a playroom or study. Large Kitchen with walk-in pantry, built in desk, and ample cabinet space. Fresh paint, new carpeting new lighting and fans throughout, new hardware, SS appliances new kitchen sink and faucet and new custom 2 inch blinds! Landscaped yard with sprinkler system. Large back yard!