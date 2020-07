Amenities

hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage fireplace game room

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave Property Amenities game room parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Freshly painted! Great floorplan, great location! Master down, Study room with French door downstairs, two bedrooms and gameroom upstairs, hardwood flooring, high ceilings, bright and open. Come and show it, this one will not last! HOA included and pet case by case.