5921 Exeter Avenue
Last updated October 24 2019 at 6:59 AM

5921 Exeter Avenue

5921 Exeter Drive · No Longer Available
Location

5921 Exeter Drive, McKinney, TX 75070
Craig Ranch

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
gym
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
gym
game room
parking
garage
hot tub
Great location, beautiful neighborhood and excellent Frisco ISD school system. This Ashton Woods custom offers 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths and a 2 car garage. Spacious kitchen with granite counter, SS appliances opening up to the living area. Flexible entry room can be a study, or formal living or formal dining room. Upstairs has a large game room, a master suite and two other bedrooms.
Brand new gutter and roof, lots of windows , spacious walk-in closets.
Minutes away from HWY 121, TPC Craig Ranch Golf course and shopping center, walking distance to Craig Ranch Fitness& Spa, walking trails and parks.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5921 Exeter Avenue have any available units?
5921 Exeter Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McKinney, TX.
How much is rent in McKinney, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly McKinney Rent Report.
What amenities does 5921 Exeter Avenue have?
Some of 5921 Exeter Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5921 Exeter Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
5921 Exeter Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5921 Exeter Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 5921 Exeter Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in McKinney.
Does 5921 Exeter Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 5921 Exeter Avenue offers parking.
Does 5921 Exeter Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5921 Exeter Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5921 Exeter Avenue have a pool?
No, 5921 Exeter Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 5921 Exeter Avenue have accessible units?
No, 5921 Exeter Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 5921 Exeter Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5921 Exeter Avenue has units with dishwashers.

