5921 Exeter Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities gym game room parking garage hot tub

Great location, beautiful neighborhood and excellent Frisco ISD school system. This Ashton Woods custom offers 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths and a 2 car garage. Spacious kitchen with granite counter, SS appliances opening up to the living area. Flexible entry room can be a study, or formal living or formal dining room. Upstairs has a large game room, a master suite and two other bedrooms.

Brand new gutter and roof, lots of windows , spacious walk-in closets.

Minutes away from HWY 121, TPC Craig Ranch Golf course and shopping center, walking distance to Craig Ranch Fitness& Spa, walking trails and parks.