Amazing location with a great community, close to golf courses. Walking distance to high rating schools and two parks. A few minutes drive to Allen outlets and highway 121. Open floor plan with two story ceilings in family & study. Wood floor downstairs, carpet upstairs. game room down. One bedroom down. The big master bedroom with walk-in closet is separated with two other bedrooms. Big garden with kid's play swing and slide.