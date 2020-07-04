All apartments in McKinney
5812 Quicksilver Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

5812 Quicksilver Drive

5812 Quicksilver Drive · No Longer Available
Location

5812 Quicksilver Drive, McKinney, TX 75070
Brookstone

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
game room
parking
pool
garage
Elegant and lovely 5BR, 2.5 bath home with tons of features. Living room features 2 story ceilings and dramatic staircase. Formal Dining Room and large, elegant kitchen with eating area featuring tons of light and window seat. Family Room, with fireplace, has vaulted ceilings. Hardwood floors throughout first floor. Master Bedroom (down) has lots of space, natural light AND a separate sitting area. Master bath features double vanities, garden tub, standing shower, private water closet and spacious walk-in closet with built-ins. Upstairs features game room, open to FR below, and 4 spacious bedrooms, all with walk-in closets. Close to 121, 75. Frisco ISD. Community Pool, park.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5812 Quicksilver Drive have any available units?
5812 Quicksilver Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McKinney, TX.
How much is rent in McKinney, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly McKinney Rent Report.
What amenities does 5812 Quicksilver Drive have?
Some of 5812 Quicksilver Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5812 Quicksilver Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5812 Quicksilver Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5812 Quicksilver Drive pet-friendly?
No, 5812 Quicksilver Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in McKinney.
Does 5812 Quicksilver Drive offer parking?
Yes, 5812 Quicksilver Drive offers parking.
Does 5812 Quicksilver Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5812 Quicksilver Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5812 Quicksilver Drive have a pool?
Yes, 5812 Quicksilver Drive has a pool.
Does 5812 Quicksilver Drive have accessible units?
No, 5812 Quicksilver Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5812 Quicksilver Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5812 Quicksilver Drive has units with dishwashers.

