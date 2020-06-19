All apartments in McKinney
5812 Lodgestone Drive
5812 Lodgestone Drive

5812 Lodgestone Drive · No Longer Available
Location

5812 Lodgestone Drive, McKinney, TX 75070
Brookstone

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
playground
fireplace
game room
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
game room
parking
playground
garage
Frisco ISD. Gorgeous brick and drive up. Interior features included grand entrance with vaulted ceilings and hardwood flooring. Separate dining will work great as an office as well. Private master suite and large master bathroom down and other 3 bedrooms up with a full bath and bonus game room. Back yard is large, grassy and fenced in with a large covered patio- perfect to entertain family and friends. Walk to community park, playground, and even school. Minutes to Highway 121 for easy commuting.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5812 Lodgestone Drive have any available units?
5812 Lodgestone Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McKinney, TX.
How much is rent in McKinney, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly McKinney Rent Report.
What amenities does 5812 Lodgestone Drive have?
Some of 5812 Lodgestone Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5812 Lodgestone Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5812 Lodgestone Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5812 Lodgestone Drive pet-friendly?
No, 5812 Lodgestone Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in McKinney.
Does 5812 Lodgestone Drive offer parking?
Yes, 5812 Lodgestone Drive offers parking.
Does 5812 Lodgestone Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5812 Lodgestone Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5812 Lodgestone Drive have a pool?
No, 5812 Lodgestone Drive does not have a pool.
Does 5812 Lodgestone Drive have accessible units?
No, 5812 Lodgestone Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5812 Lodgestone Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 5812 Lodgestone Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

