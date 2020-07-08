All apartments in McKinney
5809 Lodgestone Drive
5809 Lodgestone Drive

5809 Lodgestone Drive · No Longer Available
Location

5809 Lodgestone Drive, McKinney, TX 75070
Brookstone

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
pool
tennis court
fireplace
game room
Unit Amenities
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
game room
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
Location, location, location - convenient to shops, restaurants.close to highway 121 and 75.Next to Craig ranch, Frisco ISD ,walk to elementary school . This beautiful two story house with 4 bedroom 2.5 bath PLUS one study has an open floor plan for easy entertaining,Kitchen boasts Corian counters and expansive work space. Master bedroom down with 3 bedrooms & gameroom up. Covered back porch for outdoor living. Front ring door camera door bell and ring camera back yard flood light Close to new park and tennis court. community pool. Great value.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5809 Lodgestone Drive have any available units?
5809 Lodgestone Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McKinney, TX.
How much is rent in McKinney, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly McKinney Rent Report.
What amenities does 5809 Lodgestone Drive have?
Some of 5809 Lodgestone Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5809 Lodgestone Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5809 Lodgestone Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5809 Lodgestone Drive pet-friendly?
No, 5809 Lodgestone Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in McKinney.
Does 5809 Lodgestone Drive offer parking?
Yes, 5809 Lodgestone Drive offers parking.
Does 5809 Lodgestone Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5809 Lodgestone Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5809 Lodgestone Drive have a pool?
Yes, 5809 Lodgestone Drive has a pool.
Does 5809 Lodgestone Drive have accessible units?
No, 5809 Lodgestone Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5809 Lodgestone Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 5809 Lodgestone Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

