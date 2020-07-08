5809 Lodgestone Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace oven patio / balcony Property Amenities game room parking pool garage tennis court

Location, location, location - convenient to shops, restaurants.close to highway 121 and 75.Next to Craig ranch, Frisco ISD ,walk to elementary school . This beautiful two story house with 4 bedroom 2.5 bath PLUS one study has an open floor plan for easy entertaining,Kitchen boasts Corian counters and expansive work space. Master bedroom down with 3 bedrooms & gameroom up. Covered back porch for outdoor living. Front ring door camera door bell and ring camera back yard flood light Close to new park and tennis court. community pool. Great value.