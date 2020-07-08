5720 Pebble Ridge Drive

Amenities

Beautiful home with spacious floor plan in Frisco ISD!! New laminated floor installed in July, 2017. Walking distance to community pool,playground and Elliott Elementary. Easy access to jogging trail. It's 10 minutes away from HWY 121, 75 and 380, easy access to Allen, Frisco, Plano, the Colony. It offers formal dining, master with bay windows, nice size family room and kitchen with island and breakfast room downstairs and 3 bedrooms and game room upstairs. Front covered porch and back covered patio extend your outdoor living and entertainment. The grassy large backyard is wonderful for your children. **The pictures were taken when the house was bought.** No furnishing now.