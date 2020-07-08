All apartments in McKinney
5720 Pebble Ridge Drive

5720 Pebble Ridge Drive · No Longer Available
Location

5720 Pebble Ridge Drive, McKinney, TX 75070
Brookstone

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
pool
playground
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
game room
parking
playground
pool
Beautiful home with spacious floor plan in Frisco ISD!! New laminated floor installed in July, 2017. Walking distance to community pool,playground and Elliott Elementary. Easy access to jogging trail. It's 10 minutes away from HWY 121, 75 and 380, easy access to Allen, Frisco, Plano, the Colony. It offers formal dining, master with bay windows, nice size family room and kitchen with island and breakfast room downstairs and 3 bedrooms and game room upstairs. Front covered porch and back covered patio extend your outdoor living and entertainment. The grassy large backyard is wonderful for your children. **The pictures were taken when the house was bought.** No furnishing now.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5720 Pebble Ridge Drive have any available units?
5720 Pebble Ridge Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McKinney, TX.
How much is rent in McKinney, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly McKinney Rent Report.
What amenities does 5720 Pebble Ridge Drive have?
Some of 5720 Pebble Ridge Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5720 Pebble Ridge Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5720 Pebble Ridge Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5720 Pebble Ridge Drive pet-friendly?
No, 5720 Pebble Ridge Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in McKinney.
Does 5720 Pebble Ridge Drive offer parking?
Yes, 5720 Pebble Ridge Drive offers parking.
Does 5720 Pebble Ridge Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5720 Pebble Ridge Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5720 Pebble Ridge Drive have a pool?
Yes, 5720 Pebble Ridge Drive has a pool.
Does 5720 Pebble Ridge Drive have accessible units?
No, 5720 Pebble Ridge Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5720 Pebble Ridge Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5720 Pebble Ridge Drive has units with dishwashers.

