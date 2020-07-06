All apartments in McKinney
Last updated June 21 2019 at 6:14 AM

5600 Ivyridge Lane

5600 Ivyridge Lane · No Longer Available
Location

5600 Ivyridge Lane, McKinney, TX 75071

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
game room
parking
garage
Absolutely beautiful open plan 2-story 3bd,2.5ba home with great formal dining room, open living room, spacious kitchen, and private game room upstairs. Huge master bedroom with luxurious master bathroom. Covered front entry porch and over-sized patio. Great backyard with plenty or space for the kids to run & play. Tones of other upgrades: high ceiling with 8-feet doors; hard floor with NO carpet; stone fireplace;stainless steel appliances; tall cabinets; full security system and more. Premium lot next to community open greenbelt area. Hard to find another one like this, move in ready.Please call Cindy for a tour of this elegant home.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5600 Ivyridge Lane have any available units?
5600 Ivyridge Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McKinney, TX.
How much is rent in McKinney, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly McKinney Rent Report.
What amenities does 5600 Ivyridge Lane have?
Some of 5600 Ivyridge Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5600 Ivyridge Lane currently offering any rent specials?
5600 Ivyridge Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5600 Ivyridge Lane pet-friendly?
No, 5600 Ivyridge Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in McKinney.
Does 5600 Ivyridge Lane offer parking?
Yes, 5600 Ivyridge Lane offers parking.
Does 5600 Ivyridge Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5600 Ivyridge Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5600 Ivyridge Lane have a pool?
No, 5600 Ivyridge Lane does not have a pool.
Does 5600 Ivyridge Lane have accessible units?
No, 5600 Ivyridge Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 5600 Ivyridge Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5600 Ivyridge Lane has units with dishwashers.

