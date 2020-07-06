5600 Ivyridge Lane

Amenities

Absolutely beautiful open plan 2-story 3bd,2.5ba home with great formal dining room, open living room, spacious kitchen, and private game room upstairs. Huge master bedroom with luxurious master bathroom. Covered front entry porch and over-sized patio. Great backyard with plenty or space for the kids to run & play. Tones of other upgrades: high ceiling with 8-feet doors; hard floor with NO carpet; stone fireplace;stainless steel appliances; tall cabinets; full security system and more. Premium lot next to community open greenbelt area. Hard to find another one like this, move in ready.Please call Cindy for a tour of this elegant home.