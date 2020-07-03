5516 Amphora Avenue

Amenities

New construction, never lived-in property for lease. This is a 3 bedroom plus a study, 2 bath single story with split bedrooms, master is on opposite side of the house as secondary bedrooms for more privacy. Kitchen has large island, beautiful tile backsplash, stainless steel appliances, including refrigerator, gas cooktop, oven, dishwasher and microwave and white quartz counter tops. Study has double French doors and tons of natural light. Master bedroom has separate shower, garden tub and dual sinks. Gorgeous finishes. Nice size, private backyard with covered patio. IMMACULATE!