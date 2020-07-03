All apartments in McKinney
Find more places like 5516 Amphora Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
McKinney, TX
/
5516 Amphora Avenue
Last updated August 21 2019 at 11:21 PM

5516 Amphora Avenue

5516 Amphora Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
McKinney
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments under $1,200
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

5516 Amphora Avenue, McKinney, TX 75070

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
new construction
garage
stainless steel
microwave
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
new construction
New construction, never lived-in property for lease. This is a 3 bedroom plus a study, 2 bath single story with split bedrooms, master is on opposite side of the house as secondary bedrooms for more privacy. Kitchen has large island, beautiful tile backsplash, stainless steel appliances, including refrigerator, gas cooktop, oven, dishwasher and microwave and white quartz counter tops. Study has double French doors and tons of natural light. Master bedroom has separate shower, garden tub and dual sinks. Gorgeous finishes. Nice size, private backyard with covered patio. IMMACULATE!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5516 Amphora Avenue have any available units?
5516 Amphora Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McKinney, TX.
How much is rent in McKinney, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly McKinney Rent Report.
What amenities does 5516 Amphora Avenue have?
Some of 5516 Amphora Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and new construction. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5516 Amphora Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
5516 Amphora Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5516 Amphora Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 5516 Amphora Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in McKinney.
Does 5516 Amphora Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 5516 Amphora Avenue offers parking.
Does 5516 Amphora Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5516 Amphora Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5516 Amphora Avenue have a pool?
No, 5516 Amphora Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 5516 Amphora Avenue have accessible units?
No, 5516 Amphora Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 5516 Amphora Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5516 Amphora Avenue has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

McKinney Square
6600 McKinney Ranch Pkwy
McKinney, TX 75070
McKinney Pointe
2401 McKinney Ranch Pkwy
McKinney, TX 75070
Ashton Oaks
2003 Skyline Dr
McKinney, TX 75071
Times Square at Craig Ranch
7951 Collin McKinney Pkwy
McKinney, TX 75070
Villas At Stonebridge Ranch
7101 Virginia Pkwy
McKinney, TX 75071
Orion McKinney
2580 Collin McKinney Pkwy
McKinney, TX 75070
Gray Branch Luxury Apartments
1760 N Ridge Road
McKinney, TX 75071
Cliffs of Eldorado
1300 Eldorado Pkwy
McKinney, TX 75069

Similar Pages

McKinney 1 BedroomsMcKinney 2 Bedrooms
McKinney Apartments under $1,200McKinney Apartments with Gym
McKinney Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TXCarrollton, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TX
Bedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stonebridge Ranch

Apartments Near Colleges

Collin County Community College DistrictAmberton University
El Centro CollegeThe University of Texas at Dallas
University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center