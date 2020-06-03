All apartments in McKinney
Home
/
McKinney, TX
/
5513 ACOMA Lane
Last updated March 30 2020 at 2:59 AM

5513 ACOMA Lane

5513 Acoma Lane · No Longer Available
Location

5513 Acoma Lane, McKinney, TX 75070

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
tennis court
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
tennis court
volleyball court
Brand new first time to LEASE FRISCO ISD 2019 built 3 bed room 2 bath with access to 75 freeway and 121 within a mile. Open floor plan with fully upgraded interiors like Granite countertop and wood floors. Master bedroom with Master bath with tub , separate shower, Dinning Area and 2 bedrooms. Walking access from within neighborhood to City of McKinney park and private neighborhood park. More than 400 acres of sprawling green spaces, running, biking trails to five-star TPC Craig Ranch golf course. The Beach at craig ranch offers 12 pristine courts that can move seamlessly between beach volleyball, beach tennis, beach soccer, among other fun sports and activities. Welcome to healthy living with best schools.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5513 ACOMA Lane have any available units?
5513 ACOMA Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McKinney, TX.
How much is rent in McKinney, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly McKinney Rent Report.
What amenities does 5513 ACOMA Lane have?
Some of 5513 ACOMA Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5513 ACOMA Lane currently offering any rent specials?
5513 ACOMA Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5513 ACOMA Lane pet-friendly?
No, 5513 ACOMA Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in McKinney.
Does 5513 ACOMA Lane offer parking?
No, 5513 ACOMA Lane does not offer parking.
Does 5513 ACOMA Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5513 ACOMA Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5513 ACOMA Lane have a pool?
No, 5513 ACOMA Lane does not have a pool.
Does 5513 ACOMA Lane have accessible units?
No, 5513 ACOMA Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 5513 ACOMA Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5513 ACOMA Lane has units with dishwashers.

