5513 ACOMA Lane

Brand new first time to LEASE FRISCO ISD 2019 built 3 bed room 2 bath with access to 75 freeway and 121 within a mile. Open floor plan with fully upgraded interiors like Granite countertop and wood floors. Master bedroom with Master bath with tub , separate shower, Dinning Area and 2 bedrooms. Walking access from within neighborhood to City of McKinney park and private neighborhood park. More than 400 acres of sprawling green spaces, running, biking trails to five-star TPC Craig Ranch golf course. The Beach at craig ranch offers 12 pristine courts that can move seamlessly between beach volleyball, beach tennis, beach soccer, among other fun sports and activities. Welcome to healthy living with best schools.