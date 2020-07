Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly parking walk in closets microwave

Beautiful single story home in Mckinney is move in ready! Immaculate & Pristine inside! Private study is enclosed by French doors! Sprawling living room w-gas FP overlooks the eat in Kitchen w-wrap around breakfast bar, island, tons of cabinets & counter space! Spacious Master suite w-en-suite bath & walk in closet! Nice sized secondary bedrooms! Light & bright! Wonderful Backyard w-open patio & tons of space for the kids or pets to run and play!