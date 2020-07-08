Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace hardwood floors recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

5432 Pebble Ct. McKinney, TX. 75070 - Fantastic west McKinney home, nestled among mature trees, and a definite feeling of home! Split bedroom floor plan, tucks a way master suite for relaxation. Upgrades in 2017 to include, wood floors, new paint, and fresh carpet! Formal dining can also make for sitting area or office. Nice sized kitchen has center island, breakfast bar, lot's of counter space, and an eat in kitchen. Den has vaulted ceilings, warm wood burning fireplace and is open to kitchen.Great sized backyard, with plenty of room for play time or a pet. We do all paperwork. $50 app fee per person of 18 yrs. or older. Certified funds for app fee, deposit, and first month's rent. Provide copy of DL and income verification.



(RLNE4570293)