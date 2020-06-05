All apartments in McKinney
Find more places like 5413 Beacon Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
McKinney, TX
/
5413 Beacon Lane
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

5413 Beacon Lane

5413 Beacon Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
McKinney
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments under $1,200
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

5413 Beacon Lane, McKinney, TX 75071

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
fireplace
microwave
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful home in McKinney with Prosper ISD. 4 beds and 2.5 bath. No carpet in the house. First floor 4th bedroom could be a study. Large balcony is perfect place for morning coffee or afternoon relax. Family room has soaring ceiling and wall of window. Master bedroom has a great view. Master bath has separated shower. Kitchen with dark cabinets and black appliances. Front porch is perfect for a swing set. Backyard has an patio which is perfect for entertaining. House is back to an open area. No neighbor behind you. Great privacy. Energy saving radiant barrier in attic. Sprinkler system. Garage door opener. Owner pays HOA.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5413 Beacon Lane have any available units?
5413 Beacon Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McKinney, TX.
How much is rent in McKinney, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly McKinney Rent Report.
What amenities does 5413 Beacon Lane have?
Some of 5413 Beacon Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5413 Beacon Lane currently offering any rent specials?
5413 Beacon Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5413 Beacon Lane pet-friendly?
No, 5413 Beacon Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in McKinney.
Does 5413 Beacon Lane offer parking?
Yes, 5413 Beacon Lane offers parking.
Does 5413 Beacon Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5413 Beacon Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5413 Beacon Lane have a pool?
No, 5413 Beacon Lane does not have a pool.
Does 5413 Beacon Lane have accessible units?
No, 5413 Beacon Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 5413 Beacon Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 5413 Beacon Lane does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
Best Cities for Families 2019
Best Cities for Pets 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Venue Craig Ranch
4651 S Custer Rd
McKinney, TX 75070
Heritage Place
1600 Heritage Dr
McKinney, TX 75069
The Avenues at Craig Ranch
8700 Stacy Rd
McKinney, TX 75070
Times Square at Craig Ranch
7951 Collin McKinney Pkwy
McKinney, TX 75070
Orion McKinney
2580 Collin McKinney Pkwy
McKinney, TX 75070
Westcreek Apartments
2301 W White Ave
McKinney, TX 75071
The Reserve at Stonebridge Ranch
2305 S Custer Rd
McKinney, TX 75070
1701 at Eldorado
1701 Park Central
McKinney, TX 75069

Similar Pages

McKinney 1 BedroomsMcKinney 2 Bedrooms
McKinney Apartments under $1,200McKinney Apartments with Gym
McKinney Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TXCarrollton, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TX
Bedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stonebridge Ranch

Apartments Near Colleges

Collin County Community College DistrictAmberton University
El Centro CollegeThe University of Texas at Dallas
University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center