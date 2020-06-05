5413 Beacon Lane

Amenities

Beautiful home in McKinney with Prosper ISD. 4 beds and 2.5 bath. No carpet in the house. First floor 4th bedroom could be a study. Large balcony is perfect place for morning coffee or afternoon relax. Family room has soaring ceiling and wall of window. Master bedroom has a great view. Master bath has separated shower. Kitchen with dark cabinets and black appliances. Front porch is perfect for a swing set. Backyard has an patio which is perfect for entertaining. House is back to an open area. No neighbor behind you. Great privacy. Energy saving radiant barrier in attic. Sprinkler system. Garage door opener. Owner pays HOA.