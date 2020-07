Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher microwave walk in closets Property Amenities game room

Welcome to the gorgeous 1 story home in the Waterside Community. Beautiful 3 bedrooms, 2 bath plus an office or game room in sought out Prosper ISD. This home features an open floor plan and large kitchen. Large master bath with garden tub, separate shower and walk-in closet. This well maintained home is close proximity to Baylor McKinney, restaurants and more.