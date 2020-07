Amenities

A GEM! Charming 3 bedroom 2 bath house in a great location! Fantastic split floor-plan to allow privacy, and a spacious living area that opens to the kitchen and dining areas. Entertain your family and friends at the huge backyard with the covered patio. Close to Baylor, highways (380, 75, 121), shopping & restaurants, and zoned to sought after Prosper ISD. Do not miss this one!