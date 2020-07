Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher recently renovated stainless steel

Stylish 4 bedroom and 2.5 bath one story house in Heatherwood in Mckinney with Prosper Schools! Welcoming open layout with hardwood floors and tiles in the common areas. Updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances , granite counters and a large island. The 4th bedroom can be used as a study room. Back yard entry from living room or master bedroom. Covered patio in backyard to relax in privacy. Special discount for multi-year lease agreement available for qualified tenant.