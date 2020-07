Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly pool fireplace oven

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly pool

McKinney ISD, Three bedroom plus study, split formals, kitchen with large skylight and open to family room. Located directly across from community pool. Application Fee is $40 per adult, non refundable, Pet Deposit is $200 (refundable, minus damages caused by the pet), Pet Fee is $200 (one time, non refundable). Minimum combined income requirement is 3 times monthly rental.

The property is ready for move-in.