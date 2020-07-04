All apartments in McKinney
Last updated April 25 2019 at 9:34 AM

5129 Sandy Court

5129 Sandy Court · No Longer Available
Location

5129 Sandy Court, McKinney, TX 75070
Stonebridge Ranch

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This weekend only. We are already receiving applications so don't delay. Send all apps to David@DWGroupRealty.com only. Please do not call. Beautifully updated home with nailed down hardwood floors throughout the entry, kitchen, breakfast and living areas. The kitchen has new cabinet fronts with a custom paint finish, granite, stainless appliances. The master bath is updated with granite counters, a new tile surround in the bath and shower areas and a frameless glass surround. The 2nd bath also has granite counters. An extended covered patio just off the living room overlooks the tree shaded yard with an 8' privacy fence. Walk to elementary, middle and high schools.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5129 Sandy Court have any available units?
5129 Sandy Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McKinney, TX.
How much is rent in McKinney, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly McKinney Rent Report.
What amenities does 5129 Sandy Court have?
Some of 5129 Sandy Court's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5129 Sandy Court currently offering any rent specials?
5129 Sandy Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5129 Sandy Court pet-friendly?
No, 5129 Sandy Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in McKinney.
Does 5129 Sandy Court offer parking?
Yes, 5129 Sandy Court offers parking.
Does 5129 Sandy Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5129 Sandy Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5129 Sandy Court have a pool?
No, 5129 Sandy Court does not have a pool.
Does 5129 Sandy Court have accessible units?
No, 5129 Sandy Court does not have accessible units.
Does 5129 Sandy Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5129 Sandy Court has units with dishwashers.

