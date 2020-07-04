5129 Sandy Court

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

This weekend only. We are already receiving applications so don't delay. Send all apps to David@DWGroupRealty.com only. Please do not call. Beautifully updated home with nailed down hardwood floors throughout the entry, kitchen, breakfast and living areas. The kitchen has new cabinet fronts with a custom paint finish, granite, stainless appliances. The master bath is updated with granite counters, a new tile surround in the bath and shower areas and a frameless glass surround. The 2nd bath also has granite counters. An extended covered patio just off the living room overlooks the tree shaded yard with an 8' privacy fence. Walk to elementary, middle and high schools.