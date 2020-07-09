All apartments in McKinney
Find more places like 5117 Datewood Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
McKinney, TX
/
5117 Datewood Lane
Last updated April 18 2020 at 3:16 PM

5117 Datewood Lane

5117 Datewood Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
McKinney
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments under $1,200
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

5117 Datewood Lane, McKinney, TX 75071

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
granite counters
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
cats allowed
This spacious and elegant single-story homes offers gorgeous architectural details and upgrades throughout. It has a light and bright interior, open floor plan, and features 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, and a study that can be used as flex space or 2nd living room. Kitchen has huge pantry, granite, SS appliances, beautiful cabinetry and a large island with seating area. Living room opens to dining, and the bedrooms are split, providing privacy. The Master bedroom overlooks backyard and has his and hers walk in closets. Wood Fenced backyard provides privacy and plenty of space for play. Close to Elementary and Prosper schools.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5117 Datewood Lane have any available units?
5117 Datewood Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McKinney, TX.
How much is rent in McKinney, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly McKinney Rent Report.
What amenities does 5117 Datewood Lane have?
Some of 5117 Datewood Lane's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5117 Datewood Lane currently offering any rent specials?
5117 Datewood Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5117 Datewood Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 5117 Datewood Lane is pet friendly.
Does 5117 Datewood Lane offer parking?
No, 5117 Datewood Lane does not offer parking.
Does 5117 Datewood Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5117 Datewood Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5117 Datewood Lane have a pool?
No, 5117 Datewood Lane does not have a pool.
Does 5117 Datewood Lane have accessible units?
No, 5117 Datewood Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 5117 Datewood Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 5117 Datewood Lane does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Central Park At Craig Ranch
7920 Collin David South Drive
McKinney, TX 75070
The Avenues at Craig Ranch
8700 Stacy Rd
McKinney, TX 75070
McKinney Village at the Medical District
201 McKinney St
McKinney, TX 75069
Villas At Stonebridge Ranch
7101 Virginia Pkwy
McKinney, TX 75071
Orion McKinney
2580 Collin McKinney Pkwy
McKinney, TX 75070
Raleigh House Apartments
4450 S Ridge Rd
McKinney, TX 75070
Cypress
4690 W Eldorado Pkwy
McKinney, TX 75070
Discovery at Rowlett Creek
4101 S Custer Rd
McKinney, TX 75070

Similar Pages

McKinney 1 BedroomsMcKinney 2 Bedrooms
McKinney 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsMcKinney Apartments with Gym
McKinney Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TXCarrollton, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TX
Bedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stonebridge Ranch

Apartments Near Colleges

Collin County Community College DistrictAmberton University
El Centro CollegeThe University of Texas at Dallas
University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center