5117 Datewood Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly cats allowed

This spacious and elegant single-story homes offers gorgeous architectural details and upgrades throughout. It has a light and bright interior, open floor plan, and features 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, and a study that can be used as flex space or 2nd living room. Kitchen has huge pantry, granite, SS appliances, beautiful cabinetry and a large island with seating area. Living room opens to dining, and the bedrooms are split, providing privacy. The Master bedroom overlooks backyard and has his and hers walk in closets. Wood Fenced backyard provides privacy and plenty of space for play. Close to Elementary and Prosper schools.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.