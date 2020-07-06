5109 Hidden Knolls Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace furnished ice maker microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities parking pool bbq/grill

FULLY FURNISHED impeccable one-story rental home just north of Baylor-Scott-White Hospital available FOR MONTH TO MONTH OR LONG TERM leasing. This gem is in a great location next to an an abundance of shopping and restaurants. The home situated in Summit View Lake Phase Two, and feeds into Prosper ISD. HOA amenities include community pool, dock to the lake, bike and jogging paths etc. Large living area, with split bedrooms for privacy. High end Hunter irrigation system installed. Covered patio in back is perfect place for those backyard barbecues.