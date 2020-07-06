All apartments in McKinney
Find more places like 5109 Hidden Knolls Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
McKinney, TX
/
5109 Hidden Knolls Drive
Last updated April 1 2020 at 3:11 AM

5109 Hidden Knolls Drive

5109 Hidden Knolls Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
McKinney
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments under $1,200
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

5109 Hidden Knolls Drive, McKinney, TX 75071
Summit View Lakes

Amenities

patio / balcony
parking
pool
fireplace
bbq/grill
ice maker
Unit Amenities
fireplace
furnished
ice maker
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
FULLY FURNISHED impeccable one-story rental home just north of Baylor-Scott-White Hospital available FOR MONTH TO MONTH OR LONG TERM leasing. This gem is in a great location next to an an abundance of shopping and restaurants. The home situated in Summit View Lake Phase Two, and feeds into Prosper ISD. HOA amenities include community pool, dock to the lake, bike and jogging paths etc. Large living area, with split bedrooms for privacy. High end Hunter irrigation system installed. Covered patio in back is perfect place for those backyard barbecues.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5109 Hidden Knolls Drive have any available units?
5109 Hidden Knolls Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McKinney, TX.
How much is rent in McKinney, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly McKinney Rent Report.
What amenities does 5109 Hidden Knolls Drive have?
Some of 5109 Hidden Knolls Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, parking, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5109 Hidden Knolls Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5109 Hidden Knolls Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5109 Hidden Knolls Drive pet-friendly?
No, 5109 Hidden Knolls Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in McKinney.
Does 5109 Hidden Knolls Drive offer parking?
Yes, 5109 Hidden Knolls Drive offers parking.
Does 5109 Hidden Knolls Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5109 Hidden Knolls Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5109 Hidden Knolls Drive have a pool?
Yes, 5109 Hidden Knolls Drive has a pool.
Does 5109 Hidden Knolls Drive have accessible units?
No, 5109 Hidden Knolls Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5109 Hidden Knolls Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 5109 Hidden Knolls Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.
Helpful Articles
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Retreat at Stonebridge Ranch
1920 Grassmere Ln
McKinney, TX 75071
The Avenues at Craig Ranch
8700 Stacy Rd
McKinney, TX 75070
Magnolia Ranch
3191 Medical Center Dr
McKinney, TX 75069
St. Paul's Square at Adriatica Village
470 Adriatic Pkwy
McKinney, TX 75070
Kinwood
3300 N McDonald St
McKinney, TX 75071
Saxon Woods
4490 Eldorado Pkwy
McKinney, TX 75070
Raleigh House Apartments
4450 S Ridge Rd
McKinney, TX 75070
Aspire McKinney Ranch
4700 Ridge Rd
McKinney, TX 75070

Similar Pages

McKinney 1 BedroomsMcKinney 2 Bedrooms
McKinney Apartments under $1,200McKinney Apartments with Gym
McKinney Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TXCarrollton, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TX
Bedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stonebridge Ranch

Apartments Near Colleges

Collin County Community College DistrictAmberton University
El Centro CollegeThe University of Texas at Dallas
University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center