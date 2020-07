Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage walk in closets gym

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors oven patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities gym parking playground pool garage

GREAT LOCATION! Close to HWY 121 an 75 and a short walk to the park and playground. Beautiful cul-de-sac location with HUGE back yard, mature trees and backs to greenbelt. MASTER DOWNSTAIRS! Bay windows in Master Bedroom, features Garden Tub, Separate shower and huge walk in closet,. WOOD FLOORS! Gourmet Kitchen features island. Two spacious bedroom upstairs up. Downstairs bedroom perfect for study, nursery, workout room. Best in the neighborhood. Community Pool.