4933 McKinney Hollow Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities parking playground pool hot tub

Beautiful 4 bedroom 3 full bath, brand new, 2-story townhome less than half a mile from 121. Be the first resident of this gorgeous 2716 square foot townhome with gorgeous wood flooring, high ceilings, and a winding stair case to complete the look. Relax in the private patio and your own private yard in this corner beauty. The master suite comes with in en-suite spa-styled luxurious bathroom with breathtaking freestanding bath tub, double vanity and copious amount of storage space. this amazing new community with neighborhood pool, tot lot, park and trails

along wooded creek