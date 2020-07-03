All apartments in McKinney
Home
/
McKinney, TX
/
4933 McKinney Hollow Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

4933 McKinney Hollow Drive

4933 McKinney Hollow Dr · No Longer Available
Location

4933 McKinney Hollow Dr, McKinney, TX 75070

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
pool
playground
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
hot tub
Beautiful 4 bedroom 3 full bath, brand new, 2-story townhome less than half a mile from 121. Be the first resident of this gorgeous 2716 square foot townhome with gorgeous wood flooring, high ceilings, and a winding stair case to complete the look. Relax in the private patio and your own private yard in this corner beauty. The master suite comes with in en-suite spa-styled luxurious bathroom with breathtaking freestanding bath tub, double vanity and copious amount of storage space. this amazing new community with neighborhood pool, tot lot, park and trails
along wooded creek

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4933 McKinney Hollow Drive have any available units?
4933 McKinney Hollow Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McKinney, TX.
How much is rent in McKinney, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly McKinney Rent Report.
What amenities does 4933 McKinney Hollow Drive have?
Some of 4933 McKinney Hollow Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4933 McKinney Hollow Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4933 McKinney Hollow Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4933 McKinney Hollow Drive pet-friendly?
No, 4933 McKinney Hollow Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in McKinney.
Does 4933 McKinney Hollow Drive offer parking?
Yes, 4933 McKinney Hollow Drive offers parking.
Does 4933 McKinney Hollow Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4933 McKinney Hollow Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4933 McKinney Hollow Drive have a pool?
Yes, 4933 McKinney Hollow Drive has a pool.
Does 4933 McKinney Hollow Drive have accessible units?
No, 4933 McKinney Hollow Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4933 McKinney Hollow Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4933 McKinney Hollow Drive has units with dishwashers.

