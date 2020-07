Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave Property Amenities parking garage

Charming Home in McKinney! Enter into a cozy living room w oversized windows. The kitchen features an open layout with a breakfast bar giving more counter space, a generous amount of cabinets, and an eat-in dining area to complete the kitchen. Spacious bedrooms along with large windows that bring in natural light. Low maintenance backyard. McKinney ISD. More pictures to come!