4705 Newbridge Drive

Move in Ready!! GORGEOUS Home in Allen ISD with super convenient location. Minutes to Hwy 75 and 121. Close to park, jogging trail, playground, & elementary school. 3 BD and 2 BTH plus bonus area can be used for study or play room. Gorgeous kitchen with plenty of counter space, breakfast area, walk-in pantry , and open to living room which’s perfect for entertaining. Lot of nature light through out the living room with beautiful fireplace. Huge private backyard with covered patio is perfect for kids running around and outdoor fun. This is your DREAM HOUSE!! Don’t wait.