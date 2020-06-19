All apartments in McKinney
Find more places like 4632 Aylesbury Court.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
McKinney, TX
/
4632 Aylesbury Court
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

4632 Aylesbury Court

4632 Aylesbury Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
McKinney
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments under $1,200
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

4632 Aylesbury Court, McKinney, TX 75070

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
pool
garage
Home Sweet Home! Great open floor plan boasts tons of upgrade: shutters, granite, wood floor, built-ins, light fixtures and more! 3 split bedrooms and 1 study with French doors. Very close to elementary school and community pool! Minutes to 121, 75, shopping center and restaurants. Must See! Don’t miss this great opportunity to have it as your sweet home!
{Buy and Buyer agent to verify all information} Visit our website, click (Rent), click (View Details) in this property listing for more information and click (Request Showing) to schedule showing. Property is not Section 8 approved. Min credit score 600. 1 month security deposit. Extra deposit required to cure background blemishes.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4632 Aylesbury Court have any available units?
4632 Aylesbury Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McKinney, TX.
How much is rent in McKinney, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly McKinney Rent Report.
What amenities does 4632 Aylesbury Court have?
Some of 4632 Aylesbury Court's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4632 Aylesbury Court currently offering any rent specials?
4632 Aylesbury Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4632 Aylesbury Court pet-friendly?
No, 4632 Aylesbury Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in McKinney.
Does 4632 Aylesbury Court offer parking?
Yes, 4632 Aylesbury Court offers parking.
Does 4632 Aylesbury Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4632 Aylesbury Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4632 Aylesbury Court have a pool?
Yes, 4632 Aylesbury Court has a pool.
Does 4632 Aylesbury Court have accessible units?
No, 4632 Aylesbury Court does not have accessible units.
Does 4632 Aylesbury Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4632 Aylesbury Court has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Bexley at WestRidge
401 S Coit Rd
McKinney, TX 75070
McKinney Square
6600 McKinney Ranch Pkwy
McKinney, TX 75070
Magnolia Ranch
3191 Medical Center Dr
McKinney, TX 75069
McKinney Village at the Medical District
201 McKinney St
McKinney, TX 75069
Axiom HUB 121
7201 Henneman Way
McKinney, TX 75070
Kinwood
3300 N McDonald St
McKinney, TX 75071
Saxon Woods
4490 Eldorado Pkwy
McKinney, TX 75070
Springs at McKinney
5960 Stacy Road
McKinney, TX 75070

Similar Pages

McKinney 1 BedroomsMcKinney 2 Bedrooms
McKinney Apartments under $1,200McKinney Apartments with Gym
McKinney Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TXCarrollton, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TX
Bedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stonebridge Ranch

Apartments Near Colleges

Collin County Community College DistrictAmberton University
El Centro CollegeThe University of Texas at Dallas
University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center