4632 Aylesbury Court

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave Property Amenities accepts section 8 parking pool garage

Home Sweet Home! Great open floor plan boasts tons of upgrade: shutters, granite, wood floor, built-ins, light fixtures and more! 3 split bedrooms and 1 study with French doors. Very close to elementary school and community pool! Minutes to 121, 75, shopping center and restaurants. Must See! Don’t miss this great opportunity to have it as your sweet home!

{Buy and Buyer agent to verify all information} Visit our website, click (Rent), click (View Details) in this property listing for more information and click (Request Showing) to schedule showing. Property is not Section 8 approved. Min credit score 600. 1 month security deposit. Extra deposit required to cure background blemishes.