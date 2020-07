Amenities

granite counters dishwasher garage recently renovated pool ceiling fan

Great Location! Nice and cozy one story 4 bedrooms. Excellent open floor plan with master in the back, 3 other rooms in front. Original owner. Laminate Floor and c-tile, ceiling fans throughout. Fresh Paint. Brand New Granite countertop in island Kitchen with 42 in. cabinets, open to breakfast & great size family room with view of backyard. Brand new appliances. Walking distance to elementary school & community pool. 2 minutes access to HWY 121.