All apartments in McKinney
Find more places like 4413 Casa Grande Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
McKinney, TX
/
4413 Casa Grande Lane
Last updated September 27 2019 at 10:37 PM

4413 Casa Grande Lane

4413 Casa Grande Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
McKinney
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments under $1,200
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

4413 Casa Grande Lane, McKinney, TX 75070

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
game room
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Open bright modern 2-story home in highly desirable McKinney neighborhood with Frisco Schools. Master Suite & guest bedroom with full bath down. Study, laundry room, living room, dining room and kitchen down. Features open concept living, dark wood floors, staircase with iron balusters, cast stone fireplace with gas logs, a gourmet kitchen with an island, breakfast bar, quartz counter tops, stainless appliances, designer back splash & a 5-burner gas cook top, lots of storage. Master suite has room for a sitting area, dual sinks, a large soaking tub, separate shower & a generous walk-in closet. Upstairs is a children’s retreat with 2 beds, a full bath & an oversized game room. Enjoy the backyard covered patio

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4413 Casa Grande Lane have any available units?
4413 Casa Grande Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McKinney, TX.
How much is rent in McKinney, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly McKinney Rent Report.
What amenities does 4413 Casa Grande Lane have?
Some of 4413 Casa Grande Lane's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4413 Casa Grande Lane currently offering any rent specials?
4413 Casa Grande Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4413 Casa Grande Lane pet-friendly?
No, 4413 Casa Grande Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in McKinney.
Does 4413 Casa Grande Lane offer parking?
Yes, 4413 Casa Grande Lane offers parking.
Does 4413 Casa Grande Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4413 Casa Grande Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4413 Casa Grande Lane have a pool?
No, 4413 Casa Grande Lane does not have a pool.
Does 4413 Casa Grande Lane have accessible units?
No, 4413 Casa Grande Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 4413 Casa Grande Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4413 Casa Grande Lane has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Adley Craig Ranch
8951 McCutchins Drive
McKinney, TX 75070
The Atlantic McKinney Ranch
5500 McKinney Place Dr
McKinney, TX 75070
McKinney Square
6600 McKinney Ranch Pkwy
McKinney, TX 75070
Ashton Oaks
2003 Skyline Dr
McKinney, TX 75071
Kinwood
3300 N McDonald St
McKinney, TX 75071
Raleigh House Apartments
4450 S Ridge Rd
McKinney, TX 75070
Discovery at Rowlett Creek
4101 S Custer Rd
McKinney, TX 75070
Springs at McKinney
5960 Stacy Road
McKinney, TX 75070

Similar Pages

McKinney 1 BedroomsMcKinney 2 Bedrooms
McKinney Apartments under $1,200McKinney Apartments with Gym
McKinney Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TXCarrollton, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TX
Bedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stonebridge Ranch

Apartments Near Colleges

Collin County Community College DistrictAmberton University
El Centro CollegeThe University of Texas at Dallas
University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center