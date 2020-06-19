4413 Casa Grande Lane

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities game room on-site laundry parking garage

Open bright modern 2-story home in highly desirable McKinney neighborhood with Frisco Schools. Master Suite & guest bedroom with full bath down. Study, laundry room, living room, dining room and kitchen down. Features open concept living, dark wood floors, staircase with iron balusters, cast stone fireplace with gas logs, a gourmet kitchen with an island, breakfast bar, quartz counter tops, stainless appliances, designer back splash & a 5-burner gas cook top, lots of storage. Master suite has room for a sitting area, dual sinks, a large soaking tub, separate shower & a generous walk-in closet. Upstairs is a children’s retreat with 2 beds, a full bath & an oversized game room. Enjoy the backyard covered patio