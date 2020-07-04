4317 Blue Quail Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters oven patio / balcony Property Amenities game room parking garage media room

This semi-custom home welcomes you with fabulous curb appeal and lush landscaping! Meticulously maintained by one owner, the beautiful arched entry and soaring ceilings will leave you in awe! A private office and parlor adorn this home as you enter the open concept living, second dining area, and kitchen with granite countertops, a gas cooktop, ad a plethora of cabinets with an island, large enough for entertainment galore. Split bedrooms downstairs include the master suite and a guest room with a private bath. Venture up 1 of the 2 staircases to a game room, media room and bedrooms. Watch the sunrise and sunsets on the balcony upstairs off the game room, covered by a new roof in 2017. For sale or lease.