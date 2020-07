Amenities

hardwood floors dishwasher fireplace microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave Property Amenities

Beautiful 2 story house located near award-winning Frisco ISD Schools in McKinney. Newly painted house has 4 bedrooms with 2.1 baths, 2 dining areas and 2 living areas. The Family room has hardwood flooring in the kitchen and breakfast area where the entrance and bathrooms has ceramic tile flooring. The house itself surrounded by a modest, child safe well maintained garden in the backyard.