416 Hopewell Drive

Come make this gem your HOME in the sought after Virginia Hills neighborhood. This beauty features wood and tile floors throughout the first floor and has tons of natural light. White kitchen cabinets with new granite counter tops, brand new SS appliances and canned lights. Master is located on the first floor with a jetted tub and huge walk-in closet. Upstairs has a flex room with hardwood floors that can be a game room or a second living room. Two bedrooms and a full bath upstairs as well. There is park with a splash pad nearby. Schools are zoned for the highly rated Prosper ISD! This property sits on a corner lot with a pool sized backyard and a covered patio. Come tour this before it's gone!