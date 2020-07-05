All apartments in McKinney
Find more places like 416 Hopewell Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
McKinney, TX
/
416 Hopewell Drive
Last updated March 26 2020 at 3:36 PM

416 Hopewell Drive

416 Hopewell Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
McKinney
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments under $1,200
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

416 Hopewell Drive, McKinney, TX 75071

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
walk in closets
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
game room
pool
Come make this gem your HOME in the sought after Virginia Hills neighborhood. This beauty features wood and tile floors throughout the first floor and has tons of natural light. White kitchen cabinets with new granite counter tops, brand new SS appliances and canned lights. Master is located on the first floor with a jetted tub and huge walk-in closet. Upstairs has a flex room with hardwood floors that can be a game room or a second living room. Two bedrooms and a full bath upstairs as well. There is park with a splash pad nearby. Schools are zoned for the highly rated Prosper ISD! This property sits on a corner lot with a pool sized backyard and a covered patio. Come tour this before it's gone!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 20 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 416 Hopewell Drive have any available units?
416 Hopewell Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McKinney, TX.
How much is rent in McKinney, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly McKinney Rent Report.
What amenities does 416 Hopewell Drive have?
Some of 416 Hopewell Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 416 Hopewell Drive currently offering any rent specials?
416 Hopewell Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 416 Hopewell Drive pet-friendly?
No, 416 Hopewell Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in McKinney.
Does 416 Hopewell Drive offer parking?
No, 416 Hopewell Drive does not offer parking.
Does 416 Hopewell Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 416 Hopewell Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 416 Hopewell Drive have a pool?
Yes, 416 Hopewell Drive has a pool.
Does 416 Hopewell Drive have accessible units?
No, 416 Hopewell Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 416 Hopewell Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 416 Hopewell Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 20 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Bent Creek
123 Wilson Creek Blvd
McKinney, TX 75069
The Venue Craig Ranch
4651 S Custer Rd
McKinney, TX 75070
The Atlantic McKinney Ranch
5500 McKinney Place Dr
McKinney, TX 75070
Davis at the Square
260 East Davis Street
McKinney, TX 75069
McKinney Pointe
2401 McKinney Ranch Pkwy
McKinney, TX 75070
Westcreek Apartments
2301 W White Ave
McKinney, TX 75071
Raleigh House Apartments
4450 S Ridge Rd
McKinney, TX 75070
Cypress
4690 W Eldorado Pkwy
McKinney, TX 75070

Similar Pages

McKinney 1 BedroomsMcKinney 2 Bedrooms
McKinney Apartments under $1,200McKinney Apartments with Gym
McKinney Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TXCarrollton, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TX
Bedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stonebridge Ranch

Apartments Near Colleges

Collin County Community College DistrictAmberton University
El Centro CollegeThe University of Texas at Dallas
University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center