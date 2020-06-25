All apartments in McKinney
Last updated March 10 2020 at 7:16 PM

405 Lakefront Court

405 Lakefront Court · No Longer Available
Location

405 Lakefront Court, McKinney, TX 75071
Stonebridge Ranch

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
This beautiful, super clean and well-maintained home is located in top-rated Mckinney ISD. The Open floor plan encompasses 4 bedrooms,1 study and 2 baths with plenty of family space. Master Bedroom is facing the beautiful backyard and it enjoys dual sinks, separate shower & garden tub with an oversized walking closet. Relax on watch the sunset over the spectacular greenbelt from the back patio. The added finishes, window seat and wood floors will wow you! Excellent location steps away from Parks, elementary school, shopping & dining. Easy access to HW380 and HW 75. (pet is case by case decision) We process application fast !

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 350
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 405 Lakefront Court have any available units?
405 Lakefront Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McKinney, TX.
How much is rent in McKinney, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly McKinney Rent Report.
What amenities does 405 Lakefront Court have?
Some of 405 Lakefront Court's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 405 Lakefront Court currently offering any rent specials?
405 Lakefront Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 405 Lakefront Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 405 Lakefront Court is pet friendly.
Does 405 Lakefront Court offer parking?
Yes, 405 Lakefront Court offers parking.
Does 405 Lakefront Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 405 Lakefront Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 405 Lakefront Court have a pool?
No, 405 Lakefront Court does not have a pool.
Does 405 Lakefront Court have accessible units?
No, 405 Lakefront Court does not have accessible units.
Does 405 Lakefront Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 405 Lakefront Court has units with dishwashers.

