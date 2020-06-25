405 Lakefront Court

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage fireplace

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

This beautiful, super clean and well-maintained home is located in top-rated Mckinney ISD. The Open floor plan encompasses 4 bedrooms,1 study and 2 baths with plenty of family space. Master Bedroom is facing the beautiful backyard and it enjoys dual sinks, separate shower & garden tub with an oversized walking closet. Relax on watch the sunset over the spectacular greenbelt from the back patio. The added finishes, window seat and wood floors will wow you! Excellent location steps away from Parks, elementary school, shopping & dining. Easy access to HW380 and HW 75. (pet is case by case decision) We process application fast !