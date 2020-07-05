All apartments in McKinney
Find more places like 4009 Pecan Meadow Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
McKinney, TX
/
4009 Pecan Meadow Drive
Last updated June 1 2019 at 10:18 PM

4009 Pecan Meadow Drive

4009 Pecan Meadow Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
McKinney
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments under $1,200
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

4009 Pecan Meadow Drive, McKinney, TX 75071

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
An elegant 1 story home with beautiful curb appeal at great location,easy access to hwy75 boasts 2001sf with 4 split bedrooms,2 full baths,formal dining,spacious family room!Gorgeous tiles lead to open floor plan full of upgrades,granite counter tops,tile back splash,42 cabinets,covered patio,ceiling fans, plenty of linen closets and storages,masterbath has separate shower,walk-in closet.Very close to school.Hurry,this elegant home will not last! See document file on MLS. Pictures were taken in 2014.House will be professionally cleaned and carpet steam cleaned before moving in.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4009 Pecan Meadow Drive have any available units?
4009 Pecan Meadow Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McKinney, TX.
How much is rent in McKinney, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly McKinney Rent Report.
What amenities does 4009 Pecan Meadow Drive have?
Some of 4009 Pecan Meadow Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4009 Pecan Meadow Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4009 Pecan Meadow Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4009 Pecan Meadow Drive pet-friendly?
No, 4009 Pecan Meadow Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in McKinney.
Does 4009 Pecan Meadow Drive offer parking?
Yes, 4009 Pecan Meadow Drive offers parking.
Does 4009 Pecan Meadow Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4009 Pecan Meadow Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4009 Pecan Meadow Drive have a pool?
No, 4009 Pecan Meadow Drive does not have a pool.
Does 4009 Pecan Meadow Drive have accessible units?
No, 4009 Pecan Meadow Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4009 Pecan Meadow Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4009 Pecan Meadow Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Central Park At Craig Ranch
7920 Collin David South Drive
McKinney, TX 75070
Heritage Place
1600 Heritage Dr
McKinney, TX 75069
The Avenues at Craig Ranch
8700 Stacy Rd
McKinney, TX 75070
McKinney Pointe
2401 McKinney Ranch Pkwy
McKinney, TX 75070
Saxon Woods
4490 Eldorado Pkwy
McKinney, TX 75070
The Gables of McKinney Apartments
1500 W Eldorado Pkwy
McKinney, TX 75069
Rustic on McKinney
2700 N Brook Dr
McKinney, TX 75070
1701 at Eldorado
1701 Park Central
McKinney, TX 75069

Similar Pages

McKinney 1 BedroomsMcKinney 2 Bedrooms
McKinney Apartments under $1,200McKinney Apartments with Gym
McKinney Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TXCarrollton, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TX
Bedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stonebridge Ranch

Apartments Near Colleges

Collin County Community College DistrictAmberton University
El Centro CollegeThe University of Texas at Dallas
University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center