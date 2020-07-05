4009 Pecan Meadow Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

An elegant 1 story home with beautiful curb appeal at great location,easy access to hwy75 boasts 2001sf with 4 split bedrooms,2 full baths,formal dining,spacious family room!Gorgeous tiles lead to open floor plan full of upgrades,granite counter tops,tile back splash,42 cabinets,covered patio,ceiling fans, plenty of linen closets and storages,masterbath has separate shower,walk-in closet.Very close to school.Hurry,this elegant home will not last! See document file on MLS. Pictures were taken in 2014.House will be professionally cleaned and carpet steam cleaned before moving in.