Last updated November 17 2019 at 5:38 AM

3904 Dumas Drive

3904 Dumas Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3904 Dumas Drive, McKinney, TX 75070
Hidden Creek

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
pool
playground
volleyball court
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
garage
volleyball court
Beautiful home nestled in Hidden Creek with brand new updates including COMPLETELY REPAINTED, NEW CARPET, MODERN LIGHTING INSTALLED AND REFURBISHED COUNTERTOPS THROUGHOUT THE HOME. This light, bright and airy home features wood flooring throughout the bottom level of the home. Open floor plan for ease of entertaining. Home has 5 bedrooms and 3.5 baths with 3661 sq.ft. Community offers a pool,sport court,playground,walking path,pond,greenbelt, sand volleyball,& neighborhood elementary school. You must come see to appreciate this beauty before it's gone.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

