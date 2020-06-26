3904 Dumas Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors refrigerator Property Amenities parking playground pool garage volleyball court

Beautiful home nestled in Hidden Creek with brand new updates including COMPLETELY REPAINTED, NEW CARPET, MODERN LIGHTING INSTALLED AND REFURBISHED COUNTERTOPS THROUGHOUT THE HOME. This light, bright and airy home features wood flooring throughout the bottom level of the home. Open floor plan for ease of entertaining. Home has 5 bedrooms and 3.5 baths with 3661 sq.ft. Community offers a pool,sport court,playground,walking path,pond,greenbelt, sand volleyball,& neighborhood elementary school. You must come see to appreciate this beauty before it's gone.