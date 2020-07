Amenities

granite counters dishwasher garage fireplace microwave carpet

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Great location, close to both HWY 121 and HWY 75 in a desired neighborhood! Master Down Stairs! This nice house is located on a corner lot with a fenced yard for the kids to play! Great amenities include a fireplace, 2 living rooms, and comes with a refrigerator! This 4 bedroom 2.5 bath was redone September 2017. It boasts new tile, carpet, paint, and granite counter tops!