All apartments in McKinney
Find more places like 3724 Holley Ridge Way.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
McKinney, TX
/
3724 Holley Ridge Way
Last updated February 22 2020 at 2:59 AM

3724 Holley Ridge Way

3724 Holley Ridge Way · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
McKinney
See all
Stonebridge Ranch
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments under $1,200
See all

Location

3724 Holley Ridge Way, McKinney, TX 75071
Stonebridge Ranch

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
new construction
garage
microwave
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
garage
new construction
Newly Constructed Home! Spacious Gourmet Kitchen features Silestone c-tops, SS Appliances with gas stovetop, tiled backsplash, eat in island and LOTS of cabinet space. Open floor plan with lots of windows, Tile, Carpet and Engineered Hardwood. Large Master suite with dual sinks, garden tub and shower. Recessed lighting, pendant lights in kitchen and CFans in all Bedrooms and Living. Mud Bench from Garage entry to house. Large yard and patio perfect for entertaining. Easy access to I-75 and close to shopping, schools and dining. Come take a look, you wont be disappointed! NON-SMOKERS ONLY! NO PETS! Not Section 8 Qualified!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3724 Holley Ridge Way have any available units?
3724 Holley Ridge Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McKinney, TX.
How much is rent in McKinney, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly McKinney Rent Report.
What amenities does 3724 Holley Ridge Way have?
Some of 3724 Holley Ridge Way's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and new construction. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3724 Holley Ridge Way currently offering any rent specials?
3724 Holley Ridge Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3724 Holley Ridge Way pet-friendly?
No, 3724 Holley Ridge Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in McKinney.
Does 3724 Holley Ridge Way offer parking?
Yes, 3724 Holley Ridge Way offers parking.
Does 3724 Holley Ridge Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3724 Holley Ridge Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3724 Holley Ridge Way have a pool?
No, 3724 Holley Ridge Way does not have a pool.
Does 3724 Holley Ridge Way have accessible units?
No, 3724 Holley Ridge Way does not have accessible units.
Does 3724 Holley Ridge Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3724 Holley Ridge Way has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Magnolia Ranch
3191 Medical Center Dr
McKinney, TX 75069
McKinney Pointe
2401 McKinney Ranch Pkwy
McKinney, TX 75070
Axiom HUB 121
7201 Henneman Way
McKinney, TX 75070
Orion McKinney
2580 Collin McKinney Pkwy
McKinney, TX 75070
Soho Parkway
6653 McKinney Ranch Pkwy
McKinney, TX 75070
Rustic on McKinney
2700 N Brook Dr
McKinney, TX 75070
Discovery at Rowlett Creek
4101 S Custer Rd
McKinney, TX 75070
Aspire McKinney Ranch
4700 Ridge Rd
McKinney, TX 75070

Similar Pages

McKinney 1 BedroomsMcKinney 2 Bedrooms
McKinney Apartments under $1,200McKinney Apartments with Gym
McKinney Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TXCarrollton, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TX
Bedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stonebridge Ranch

Apartments Near Colleges

Collin County Community College DistrictAmberton University
El Centro CollegeThe University of Texas at Dallas
University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center