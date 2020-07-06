3724 Holley Ridge Way

Amenities

Newly Constructed Home! Spacious Gourmet Kitchen features Silestone c-tops, SS Appliances with gas stovetop, tiled backsplash, eat in island and LOTS of cabinet space. Open floor plan with lots of windows, Tile, Carpet and Engineered Hardwood. Large Master suite with dual sinks, garden tub and shower. Recessed lighting, pendant lights in kitchen and CFans in all Bedrooms and Living. Mud Bench from Garage entry to house. Large yard and patio perfect for entertaining. Easy access to I-75 and close to shopping, schools and dining. Come take a look, you wont be disappointed! NON-SMOKERS ONLY! NO PETS! Not Section 8 Qualified!