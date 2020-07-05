3716 Cameroon Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters microwave oven patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities basketball court parking playground pool garage

AVAILABLE APRIL 1st! 2016 Build, STILL LIKE NEW. 4bed 3.5 bath home in Established Community. Interior features office upon entry with formal dining room. Wood-tile flooring through out downstairs area. Large living room with lots of natural lighting, modern kitchen with granite counter tops, updated backsplash wall mounted double gas oven microwave. Large master bedroom downstairs with dual sinks, standing shower and walk in closet. 2nd living area upstairs with 3 bedrooms up and 2 additional full size bedrooms. Half bath down stairs. Spacious Fenced yard with open patio. 2 car garage. Community pool, playground and basketball hoop. Close to schools, highways and shopping like Costco.