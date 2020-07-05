All apartments in McKinney
Last updated March 28 2019 at 1:40 PM

3716 Cameroon Lane

3716 Cameroon Lane · No Longer Available
Location

3716 Cameroon Lane, McKinney, TX 75071

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
basketball court
parking
playground
pool
garage
AVAILABLE APRIL 1st! 2016 Build, STILL LIKE NEW. 4bed 3.5 bath home in Established Community. Interior features office upon entry with formal dining room. Wood-tile flooring through out downstairs area. Large living room with lots of natural lighting, modern kitchen with granite counter tops, updated backsplash wall mounted double gas oven microwave. Large master bedroom downstairs with dual sinks, standing shower and walk in closet. 2nd living area upstairs with 3 bedrooms up and 2 additional full size bedrooms. Half bath down stairs. Spacious Fenced yard with open patio. 2 car garage. Community pool, playground and basketball hoop. Close to schools, highways and shopping like Costco.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3716 Cameroon Lane have any available units?
3716 Cameroon Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McKinney, TX.
How much is rent in McKinney, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly McKinney Rent Report.
What amenities does 3716 Cameroon Lane have?
Some of 3716 Cameroon Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3716 Cameroon Lane currently offering any rent specials?
3716 Cameroon Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3716 Cameroon Lane pet-friendly?
No, 3716 Cameroon Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in McKinney.
Does 3716 Cameroon Lane offer parking?
Yes, 3716 Cameroon Lane offers parking.
Does 3716 Cameroon Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3716 Cameroon Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3716 Cameroon Lane have a pool?
Yes, 3716 Cameroon Lane has a pool.
Does 3716 Cameroon Lane have accessible units?
No, 3716 Cameroon Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 3716 Cameroon Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3716 Cameroon Lane has units with dishwashers.

