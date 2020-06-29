3713 Pinetree Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities gym parking garage

Location!Location! This light & bright home, w high ceilings, includes 2 living areas-great for a play rm, home office, exercise, or a formal liv or dining. Mature landscaping is beautifully maintained & includes a huge Burr Oak providing shade in the bk yd. The extended patio (Aprox 24 X 10 ft) enjoys afternoon shade-perfect for cooking out! Updates include oversized tile flring in kit, bkfast, & all walk ways, w beautiful wd flring in fam rm. Other updates include int lighting, carpet, a framed mirror in the hall bath, the hot water heater, and the fence with steel posts. A utility sink in the garage makes for easy clean up!