Last updated June 6 2019 at 2:19 AM

3713 Pinetree Drive

3713 Pinetree Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3713 Pinetree Drive, McKinney, TX 75070
Eldorado Heights

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
gym
fireplace
microwave
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
gym
parking
garage
Location!Location! This light & bright home, w high ceilings, includes 2 living areas-great for a play rm, home office, exercise, or a formal liv or dining. Mature landscaping is beautifully maintained & includes a huge Burr Oak providing shade in the bk yd. The extended patio (Aprox 24 X 10 ft) enjoys afternoon shade-perfect for cooking out! Updates include oversized tile flring in kit, bkfast, & all walk ways, w beautiful wd flring in fam rm. Other updates include int lighting, carpet, a framed mirror in the hall bath, the hot water heater, and the fence with steel posts. A utility sink in the garage makes for easy clean up!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3713 Pinetree Drive have any available units?
3713 Pinetree Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McKinney, TX.
How much is rent in McKinney, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly McKinney Rent Report.
What amenities does 3713 Pinetree Drive have?
Some of 3713 Pinetree Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3713 Pinetree Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3713 Pinetree Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3713 Pinetree Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3713 Pinetree Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in McKinney.
Does 3713 Pinetree Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3713 Pinetree Drive offers parking.
Does 3713 Pinetree Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3713 Pinetree Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3713 Pinetree Drive have a pool?
No, 3713 Pinetree Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3713 Pinetree Drive have accessible units?
No, 3713 Pinetree Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3713 Pinetree Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 3713 Pinetree Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

