3708 Cliffstone Way

Amenities

granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly stainless steel refrigerator

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Gorgeous 3-2-2 in the charming neighborhood of Stone Hollow. Stone and brick exterior, well landscaped and tons of curb appeal. Interior boasts soaring ceilings, stunning spindle staircase, bright neutral paint tones, hand-scraped wood floors and an open concept floorplan. Huge gourmet kitchen includes stainless steel appliances, subway tile backsplash, oversized kitchen island and granite countertops. Master and two spacious bedrooms upstairs. All rooms offer bay windows and tons of natural light. Landlord willing to install new fridge. *Pets case by case. $250.00 pet deposit & $100 non refundable pet processing fee per pet **$200 lease coordination fee due at lease signing.