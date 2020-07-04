All apartments in McKinney
Last updated September 24 2019 at 7:35 AM

3708 Cliffstone Way

3708 Cliffstone Way · No Longer Available
Location

3708 Cliffstone Way, McKinney, TX 75070

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
stainless steel
refrigerator
Gorgeous 3-2-2 in the charming neighborhood of Stone Hollow. Stone and brick exterior, well landscaped and tons of curb appeal. Interior boasts soaring ceilings, stunning spindle staircase, bright neutral paint tones, hand-scraped wood floors and an open concept floorplan. Huge gourmet kitchen includes stainless steel appliances, subway tile backsplash, oversized kitchen island and granite countertops. Master and two spacious bedrooms upstairs. All rooms offer bay windows and tons of natural light. Landlord willing to install new fridge. *Pets case by case. $250.00 pet deposit & $100 non refundable pet processing fee per pet **$200 lease coordination fee due at lease signing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3708 Cliffstone Way have any available units?
3708 Cliffstone Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McKinney, TX.
How much is rent in McKinney, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly McKinney Rent Report.
What amenities does 3708 Cliffstone Way have?
Some of 3708 Cliffstone Way's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3708 Cliffstone Way currently offering any rent specials?
3708 Cliffstone Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3708 Cliffstone Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 3708 Cliffstone Way is pet friendly.
Does 3708 Cliffstone Way offer parking?
No, 3708 Cliffstone Way does not offer parking.
Does 3708 Cliffstone Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3708 Cliffstone Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3708 Cliffstone Way have a pool?
No, 3708 Cliffstone Way does not have a pool.
Does 3708 Cliffstone Way have accessible units?
No, 3708 Cliffstone Way does not have accessible units.
Does 3708 Cliffstone Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 3708 Cliffstone Way does not have units with dishwashers.

