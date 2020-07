Amenities

Lovely 1 story 3-2-2 split bedroom plan. Large living area and dine in kitchen with closet pantry. Neutral accent paint, wood floors in living area & master. Master bath has double sinks, shower & garden tub. Other bedrooms have generous closets and new carpet. Separate laundry room with a second pantry. Washer & dryer included. Large backyard with a large deck. No cats. One small dog under 25 lbs considered with pet deposit. Available for quick move in. Please email all inquiries.