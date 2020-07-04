3436 Estes Park Lane

Amenities

Frisco ISD! Immaculately maintained 4 bd, 3.5. bath, master down plan in Aspendale. Custom finishes and details throughout. Warm and inviting hand scraped nail down red oak floors in foyer, study, formal dining, family room and eat in kitchen. Kitchen features SS appliances, granite countertops, blanco chopped stone backsplash with coordinating breakfast bar surround. Incredible 24x15 game room plus media room (includes projector and screen). Covered back patio with landscaped, pool size back yard. Minutes to community pool, golf, walking trails, APEX center, skate park and PSA. Easy access to Hwy 121 and 75. New roof, gutters and fence re-stain to be completed before closing.