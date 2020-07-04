All apartments in McKinney
Home
/
McKinney, TX
/
3436 Estes Park Lane
Last updated October 29 2019 at 10:44 AM

3436 Estes Park Lane

3436 Estes Park Lane · No Longer Available
Location

3436 Estes Park Lane, McKinney, TX 75070
Stonebridge Ranch

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
game room
parking
pool
garage
media room
Frisco ISD! Immaculately maintained 4 bd, 3.5. bath, master down plan in Aspendale. Custom finishes and details throughout. Warm and inviting hand scraped nail down red oak floors in foyer, study, formal dining, family room and eat in kitchen. Kitchen features SS appliances, granite countertops, blanco chopped stone backsplash with coordinating breakfast bar surround. Incredible 24x15 game room plus media room (includes projector and screen). Covered back patio with landscaped, pool size back yard. Minutes to community pool, golf, walking trails, APEX center, skate park and PSA. Easy access to Hwy 121 and 75. New roof, gutters and fence re-stain to be completed before closing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3436 Estes Park Lane have any available units?
3436 Estes Park Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McKinney, TX.
How much is rent in McKinney, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly McKinney Rent Report.
What amenities does 3436 Estes Park Lane have?
Some of 3436 Estes Park Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3436 Estes Park Lane currently offering any rent specials?
3436 Estes Park Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3436 Estes Park Lane pet-friendly?
No, 3436 Estes Park Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in McKinney.
Does 3436 Estes Park Lane offer parking?
Yes, 3436 Estes Park Lane offers parking.
Does 3436 Estes Park Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3436 Estes Park Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3436 Estes Park Lane have a pool?
Yes, 3436 Estes Park Lane has a pool.
Does 3436 Estes Park Lane have accessible units?
No, 3436 Estes Park Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 3436 Estes Park Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3436 Estes Park Lane has units with dishwashers.

