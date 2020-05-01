3413 Timber Ridge Trail

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities game room parking playground garage

Abundance of space in this beautiful open design 2 story traditional house in McKinney. Hardwood floor at the entry featuring downstairs 2 living areas, 2 dining areas, master suite with bay windows, laundry, half bath and kitchen displaying granite countertops, lots of cabinets, black appliances and big pantry. Upstairs you'll see a large game room, 3 bedrooms and a full bath. Private backyard, 2 car-garage front entry, nice covered patio. Community amenities include playground, pond, fountain and a park. Close to 380 and 75. Don't miss this opportunity!