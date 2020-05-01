All apartments in McKinney
3413 Timber Ridge Trail

3413 Timber Ridge Trail · No Longer Available
Location

3413 Timber Ridge Trail, McKinney, TX 75071

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
playground
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
game room
parking
playground
garage
Abundance of space in this beautiful open design 2 story traditional house in McKinney. Hardwood floor at the entry featuring downstairs 2 living areas, 2 dining areas, master suite with bay windows, laundry, half bath and kitchen displaying granite countertops, lots of cabinets, black appliances and big pantry. Upstairs you'll see a large game room, 3 bedrooms and a full bath. Private backyard, 2 car-garage front entry, nice covered patio. Community amenities include playground, pond, fountain and a park. Close to 380 and 75. Don't miss this opportunity!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3413 Timber Ridge Trail have any available units?
3413 Timber Ridge Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McKinney, TX.
How much is rent in McKinney, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly McKinney Rent Report.
What amenities does 3413 Timber Ridge Trail have?
Some of 3413 Timber Ridge Trail's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3413 Timber Ridge Trail currently offering any rent specials?
3413 Timber Ridge Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3413 Timber Ridge Trail pet-friendly?
No, 3413 Timber Ridge Trail is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in McKinney.
Does 3413 Timber Ridge Trail offer parking?
Yes, 3413 Timber Ridge Trail offers parking.
Does 3413 Timber Ridge Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3413 Timber Ridge Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3413 Timber Ridge Trail have a pool?
No, 3413 Timber Ridge Trail does not have a pool.
Does 3413 Timber Ridge Trail have accessible units?
No, 3413 Timber Ridge Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 3413 Timber Ridge Trail have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3413 Timber Ridge Trail has units with dishwashers.

