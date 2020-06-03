3405 Meridian Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave Property Amenities parking playground pool garage

Beautiful one story 3 bedrooms and a study in a great neighborhood. Open floor plan, kitchen with granite counter tops, wood floors, tile flooring in wet area and dining, Study with French doors, master away from other bedrooms to keep privacy. Dual vanities in master bath. Good size back yard and a large side yard. Community offer pool and playground. Convenient location closed to HWY 121, HWY 75, restaurants and shopping center.

Desirable Frisco schools. Walks to Elliott Elementary, Gabe Nesbitt Community Park, McKinney State Park, John M. Whisenant Park (this house is surrounded by parks). Safe and quiet neighborhood. Many amenities nearby. Landlord pays HOA. Will consider short term lease.