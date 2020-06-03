All apartments in McKinney
McKinney, TX
3405 Meridian Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3405 Meridian Drive

3405 Meridian Drive · No Longer Available
McKinney
Apartments with Gym
1 Bedrooms
Apartments under $1,200
Pet Friendly Places
Location

3405 Meridian Drive, McKinney, TX 75070

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
pool
playground
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
garage
Beautiful one story 3 bedrooms and a study in a great neighborhood. Open floor plan, kitchen with granite counter tops, wood floors, tile flooring in wet area and dining, Study with French doors, master away from other bedrooms to keep privacy. Dual vanities in master bath. Good size back yard and a large side yard. Community offer pool and playground. Convenient location closed to HWY 121, HWY 75, restaurants and shopping center.
Desirable Frisco schools. Walks to Elliott Elementary, Gabe Nesbitt Community Park, McKinney State Park, John M. Whisenant Park (this house is surrounded by parks). Safe and quiet neighborhood. Many amenities nearby. Landlord pays HOA. Will consider short term lease.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3405 Meridian Drive have any available units?
3405 Meridian Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McKinney, TX.
How much is rent in McKinney, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly McKinney Rent Report.
What amenities does 3405 Meridian Drive have?
Some of 3405 Meridian Drive's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3405 Meridian Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3405 Meridian Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3405 Meridian Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3405 Meridian Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in McKinney.
Does 3405 Meridian Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3405 Meridian Drive offers parking.
Does 3405 Meridian Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3405 Meridian Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3405 Meridian Drive have a pool?
Yes, 3405 Meridian Drive has a pool.
Does 3405 Meridian Drive have accessible units?
No, 3405 Meridian Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3405 Meridian Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3405 Meridian Drive has units with dishwashers.

Similar Listings

