All apartments in McKinney
Find more places like 3316 Ash Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
McKinney, TX
/
3316 Ash Lane
Last updated February 22 2020 at 3:00 AM

3316 Ash Lane

3316 Ash Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
McKinney
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments under $1,200
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

3316 Ash Lane, McKinney, TX 75070
Eldorado Heights

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
playground
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
playground
garage
Beautifully maintained single story home on corner lot across from community park!! Architectural archways and art niches welcome into this home! Formal living and dining make for an entertainer's delight! Private study with french doors. 42 cabinets and tile backsplash frame a spacious kitchen with abundant storage! Breakfast room natural light pouring in! Warm family room with fireplace in view of backyard. Owner's retreat offers vanity knee space, dual sinks and separate tub and shower. Large backyard space with wood fence. Home is close to park, trails and playground. Mckinney location close to dining shopping and ease of commute!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3316 Ash Lane have any available units?
3316 Ash Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McKinney, TX.
How much is rent in McKinney, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly McKinney Rent Report.
What amenities does 3316 Ash Lane have?
Some of 3316 Ash Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3316 Ash Lane currently offering any rent specials?
3316 Ash Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3316 Ash Lane pet-friendly?
No, 3316 Ash Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in McKinney.
Does 3316 Ash Lane offer parking?
Yes, 3316 Ash Lane offers parking.
Does 3316 Ash Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3316 Ash Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3316 Ash Lane have a pool?
No, 3316 Ash Lane does not have a pool.
Does 3316 Ash Lane have accessible units?
No, 3316 Ash Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 3316 Ash Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3316 Ash Lane has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Venue Craig Ranch
4651 S Custer Rd
McKinney, TX 75070
Davis at the Square
260 East Davis Street
McKinney, TX 75069
Ashton Oaks
2003 Skyline Dr
McKinney, TX 75071
ReNew McKinney
600 S Graves St
McKinney, TX 75069
Gray Branch Luxury Apartments
1760 N Ridge Road
McKinney, TX 75071
Soho Parkway
6653 McKinney Ranch Pkwy
McKinney, TX 75070
Cliffs of Eldorado
1300 Eldorado Pkwy
McKinney, TX 75069
The Reserve at Stonebridge Ranch
2305 S Custer Rd
McKinney, TX 75070

Similar Pages

McKinney 1 BedroomsMcKinney 2 Bedrooms
McKinney Apartments under $1,200McKinney Apartments with Gym
McKinney Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TXCarrollton, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TX
Bedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stonebridge Ranch

Apartments Near Colleges

Collin County Community College DistrictAmberton University
El Centro CollegeThe University of Texas at Dallas
University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center