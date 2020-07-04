3316 Ash Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities parking playground garage

Beautifully maintained single story home on corner lot across from community park!! Architectural archways and art niches welcome into this home! Formal living and dining make for an entertainer's delight! Private study with french doors. 42 cabinets and tile backsplash frame a spacious kitchen with abundant storage! Breakfast room natural light pouring in! Warm family room with fireplace in view of backyard. Owner's retreat offers vanity knee space, dual sinks and separate tub and shower. Large backyard space with wood fence. Home is close to park, trails and playground. Mckinney location close to dining shopping and ease of commute!