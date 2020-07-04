3313 Drip Rock Drive

Amenities

5 Bedroom Huntington on oversized lot in Cascades Manor-Stonebridge Ranch-Frisco ISD! Stunning home recently updated with high end carpet--half inch pad w'moisture barrier, refinished hardwood floors, newly painted ceilings, walls, doors, shutters, crown molding, baseboards & cabinets as well as new kitchen backsplash. The new kitchen island is under construction. Also new: security system, hot water heater, HVAC & all toilets. Enjoy built-ins, coffered ceiling, granite, Wolf gas cooktop, double-ovens, Sub-Zero fridge, recirculating-instant hot water. Open plan includes study w' second office space, media & game rooms, secluded master retreat, outdoor kitchen & living area with fireplace, 3 car garage & more!