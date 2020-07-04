All apartments in McKinney
3313 Drip Rock Drive

3313 Drip Rock Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3313 Drip Rock Drive, McKinney, TX 75070
Stonebridge Ranch

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
game room
parking
bbq/grill
garage
5 Bedroom Huntington on oversized lot in Cascades Manor-Stonebridge Ranch-Frisco ISD! Stunning home recently updated with high end carpet--half inch pad w'moisture barrier, refinished hardwood floors, newly painted ceilings, walls, doors, shutters, crown molding, baseboards & cabinets as well as new kitchen backsplash. The new kitchen island is under construction. Also new: security system, hot water heater, HVAC & all toilets. Enjoy built-ins, coffered ceiling, granite, Wolf gas cooktop, double-ovens, Sub-Zero fridge, recirculating-instant hot water. Open plan includes study w' second office space, media & game rooms, secluded master retreat, outdoor kitchen & living area with fireplace, 3 car garage & more!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3313 Drip Rock Drive have any available units?
3313 Drip Rock Drive doesn't have any available units at this time.
How much is rent in McKinney, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly McKinney Rent Report.
What amenities does 3313 Drip Rock Drive have?
Some of 3313 Drip Rock Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors.
Is 3313 Drip Rock Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3313 Drip Rock Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3313 Drip Rock Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3313 Drip Rock Drive is not pet friendly.
Does 3313 Drip Rock Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3313 Drip Rock Drive offers parking.
Does 3313 Drip Rock Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3313 Drip Rock Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3313 Drip Rock Drive have a pool?
No, 3313 Drip Rock Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3313 Drip Rock Drive have accessible units?
No, 3313 Drip Rock Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3313 Drip Rock Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3313 Drip Rock Drive has units with dishwashers.

