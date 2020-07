Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Feels like a new house in this freshly updated 3 bedroom 2 bath in a great neighborhood that is close to Everything. Great floorplan. Easy-care, wall-to-wall wood-look porcelain tile floors. Stainless Steel appliances. Neutral colors throughout. New high-efficiency AC, new water heater, and fans throughout will help keep your bills low. You will enjoy this house!