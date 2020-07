Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly game room parking garage

Updated 4 bedrooms 2 and 1 half bath home offering spacious rooms, living room, formal dining with family room on the first level and bedrooms on the second level with game room. Open kitchen with new appliances and granite countertops, no refrigerator. Nice size backyard, two-car garage! One pet up to 35 pounds no aggressive breeds or exotic animals.