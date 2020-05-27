All apartments in McKinney
Find more places like 3201 Grant Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
McKinney, TX
/
3201 Grant Street
Last updated February 1 2020 at 7:48 PM

3201 Grant Street

3201 Grant Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
McKinney
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments under $1,200
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

3201 Grant Street, McKinney, TX 75071

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Have you been looking for a rental with significant upgrades and still affordable? This house is just what you've been looking for...fresh interior paint, premium vinyl plank in living area and master bedroom, upgraded bathrooms, and new stainless steel appliances in the kitchen. The kitchen also has black granite, white subway tile backsplash, and an open view to the living room. Oh, and the fireplace is a beautiful focal point of the living room! Come see this gem today and make it your new home.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3201 Grant Street have any available units?
3201 Grant Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McKinney, TX.
How much is rent in McKinney, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly McKinney Rent Report.
What amenities does 3201 Grant Street have?
Some of 3201 Grant Street's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3201 Grant Street currently offering any rent specials?
3201 Grant Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3201 Grant Street pet-friendly?
No, 3201 Grant Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in McKinney.
Does 3201 Grant Street offer parking?
Yes, 3201 Grant Street offers parking.
Does 3201 Grant Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3201 Grant Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3201 Grant Street have a pool?
No, 3201 Grant Street does not have a pool.
Does 3201 Grant Street have accessible units?
No, 3201 Grant Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3201 Grant Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3201 Grant Street has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Central Park At Craig Ranch
7920 Collin David South Drive
McKinney, TX 75070
McKinney Square
6600 McKinney Ranch Pkwy
McKinney, TX 75070
Ranch at Hudson Xing
3250 Hudson Crossing
McKinney, TX 75070
Gray Branch Luxury Apartments
1760 N Ridge Road
McKinney, TX 75071
Westcreek Apartments
2301 W White Ave
McKinney, TX 75071
The Reserve at Stonebridge Ranch
2305 S Custer Rd
McKinney, TX 75070
Rustic on McKinney
2700 N Brook Dr
McKinney, TX 75070
Aspire McKinney Ranch
4700 Ridge Rd
McKinney, TX 75070

Similar Pages

McKinney 1 BedroomsMcKinney 2 Bedrooms
McKinney Apartments under $1,200McKinney Apartments with Gym
McKinney Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TXCarrollton, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TX
Bedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stonebridge Ranch

Apartments Near Colleges

Collin County Community College DistrictAmberton University
El Centro CollegeThe University of Texas at Dallas
University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center