Amenities

dishwasher garage ceiling fan fireplace microwave

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace microwave Property Amenities parking garage

Move-in Ready! Located in the highly sought after McKinney school district This wonderful 3 BR, 2 bath home is conveniently located to schools, shopping, and is just minutes from 75 and 121. Large bedrooms with oversized closets, blinds and ceiling fans. Both living area and kitchen are spacious and the back yard is nicely landscaped. Come and See today! application fee is $45.00 pp 18+